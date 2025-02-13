rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Candelabrum clipart, drawing illustration vector.
Save
Edit Image
candlebotanicalornamentcandelabrumfloral illustration vector public domainsilhouette leavesvintage botanicalsilhouette
Silhouette botanical leaves, editable element set
Silhouette botanical leaves, editable element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16594519/silhouette-botanical-leaves-editable-element-setView license
Candelabrum, drawing illustration.
Candelabrum, drawing illustration.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6716166/image-leaf-vintage-public-domainView license
Editable laurel wreath crown design element set
Editable laurel wreath crown design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15248879/editable-laurel-wreath-crown-design-element-setView license
Candelabrum collage element, vintage illustration psd
Candelabrum collage element, vintage illustration psd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6723849/psd-leaf-vintage-public-domainView license
Sauvignon blanc label template, editable design
Sauvignon blanc label template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14563978/sauvignon-blanc-label-template-editable-designView license
Candelabrum png sticker illustration, transparent background.
Candelabrum png sticker illustration, transparent background.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6713453/png-sticker-leafView license
Quaint Instagram post template, editable text
Quaint Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12522683/quaint-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Leaf ornament clipart, drawing illustration vector.
Leaf ornament clipart, drawing illustration vector.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6715427/vector-leaf-vintage-public-domainView license
Scented candle label template, editable design
Scented candle label template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14518952/scented-candle-label-template-editable-designView license
Botanical ornament clipart, drawing illustration vector.
Botanical ornament clipart, drawing illustration vector.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6715147/vector-leaf-vintage-public-domainView license
Botanical leaves, editable element set
Botanical leaves, editable element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16545282/botanical-leaves-editable-element-setView license
Botanical ornament clipart, drawing illustration vector.
Botanical ornament clipart, drawing illustration vector.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6715384/vector-flower-leaf-vintageView license
Pink background, editable floral frame drawing design, remixed by rawpixel
Pink background, editable floral frame drawing design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8687147/pink-background-editable-floral-frame-drawing-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Page ornament clipart, drawing illustration vector.
Page ornament clipart, drawing illustration vector.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6715103/vector-flower-leaf-vintageView license
Art Nouveau Instagram post template, editable text
Art Nouveau Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12523389/art-nouveau-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Botanical ornament clipart, drawing illustration vector.
Botanical ornament clipart, drawing illustration vector.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6715336/vector-flower-leaf-vintageView license
Silhouette botanical leaves, editable element set
Silhouette botanical leaves, editable element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16594383/silhouette-botanical-leaves-editable-element-setView license
Decorative divider clipart, drawing illustration vector.
Decorative divider clipart, drawing illustration vector.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6715693/vector-flower-leaf-vintageView license
Floral frame, editable pink background design, remixed by rawpixel
Floral frame, editable pink background design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8687139/floral-frame-editable-pink-background-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
King ornament clipart, drawing illustration vector.
King ornament clipart, drawing illustration vector.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6715095/vector-flower-leaf-vintageView license
Love is love Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Love is love Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23055192/image-heart-flower-leavesView license
King ornament clipart, drawing illustration vector.
King ornament clipart, drawing illustration vector.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6715119/vector-flower-leaf-vintageView license
Happy holidays Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Happy holidays Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22988913/image-flower-leaves-plantView license
Botanical ornament, drawing illustration.
Botanical ornament, drawing illustration.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6715800/image-leaf-vintage-public-domainView license
Ancient art exhibition poster template, editable text and design
Ancient art exhibition poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759965/ancient-art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Page ornament, drawing illustration.
Page ornament, drawing illustration.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6716923/image-flower-leaf-vintageView license
Floral frame, editable beige background design, remixed by rawpixel
Floral frame, editable beige background design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8546733/floral-frame-editable-beige-background-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Botanical ornament, drawing illustration.
Botanical ornament, drawing illustration.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6716264/image-flower-leaf-vintageView license
Editable laurel badge template, wedding design
Editable laurel badge template, wedding design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8543621/editable-laurel-badge-template-wedding-designView license
Botanical ornament, drawing illustration.
Botanical ornament, drawing illustration.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6716215/image-flower-leaf-vintageView license
Editable laurel badge template, wedding design
Editable laurel badge template, wedding design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8543668/editable-laurel-badge-template-wedding-designView license
Decorative divider, drawing illustration.
Decorative divider, drawing illustration.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6716875/image-flower-leaf-vintageView license
Minimal laurel badge editable template, floral design
Minimal laurel badge editable template, floral design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8544092/minimal-laurel-badge-editable-template-floral-designView license
Botanical ornament collage element, vintage illustration psd
Botanical ornament collage element, vintage illustration psd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6723396/psd-leaf-vintage-public-domainView license
Beige background, editable floral frame drawing design, remixed by rawpixel
Beige background, editable floral frame drawing design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8548151/beige-background-editable-floral-frame-drawing-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Garland frame clipart, drawing illustration vector.
Garland frame clipart, drawing illustration vector.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6715148/vector-frame-flower-leafView license
Art auction poster template, editable text and design
Art auction poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759973/art-auction-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Leaf ornament, drawing illustration.
Leaf ornament, drawing illustration.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6716428/image-leaf-vintage-public-domainView license
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22987991/image-border-leaves-treeView license
Botanical ornament png sticker illustration, transparent background.
Botanical ornament png sticker illustration, transparent background.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6713281/png-sticker-leafView license