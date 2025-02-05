Edit ImageCropWit8SaveSaveEdit Imageblue abstract illustrationdotsblue pastel doodlebotanical leaf memphis pngpngcuteleafpatternBlue leaf png sticker, botanical transparent backgroundMorePremium imageInfoPNGSVGLow Resolution 800 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4000 x 4001 pxSVGVectors can scale to any size. View personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarCute memo note, blue memphis background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10170254/cute-memo-note-blue-memphis-background-editable-designView licenseDotted leaf doodle collage element, abstract botanical design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6715063/psd-sticker-leaf-line-drawingView licenseColorful memphis Instagram post template, abstract designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7404759/imageView licenseDotted leaf doodle collage element, abstract botanical designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6715295/vector-sticker-leaf-line-drawingView licenseColorful memphis Instagram post template, abstract designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7404756/imageView licenseBlue leaf png sticker, botanical torn paper, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6743347/png-paper-stickerView licenseColorful memphis Instagram post template, abstract designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7404781/imageView licenseLeaf shape doodle collage element, dotted botanical designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6715291/vector-sticker-leaf-line-drawingView licenseColorful memphis Instagram post template, abstract designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7404741/imageView licenseDotted leaf doodle collage element, ripped paper design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6743442/psd-paper-sticker-leafView licenseBotanical memphis poster template, colorful designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7404840/imageView licenseDotted leaf png sticker, botanical transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6715297/png-sticker-leafView licenseCute memo note, green memphis background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10169905/cute-memo-note-green-memphis-background-editable-designView licenseLeaf png sticker, botanical transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6715144/png-sticker-leafView licenseCute memo note, green memphis background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10170141/cute-memo-note-green-memphis-background-editable-designView licensePink leaf png sticker, botanical transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6715150/png-sticker-leafView licenseColorful memphis Pinterest post template, abstract designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7404839/imageView licenseLeaf shape doodle collage element, botanical designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6715116/vector-sticker-leaf-treeView licenseCute memo note, memphis background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10170093/cute-memo-note-memphis-background-editable-designView licenseLeaf shape doodle collage element, botanical design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6714948/psd-sticker-leaf-treeView licenseCute memo note, green memphis background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10170261/cute-memo-note-green-memphis-background-editable-designView licensePink leaf doodle collage element, botanical design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6714950/psd-sticker-leaf-treeView licenseCute memo note, blue memphis background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10170265/cute-memo-note-blue-memphis-background-editable-designView licensePink leaf doodle collage element, botanical designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6715120/vector-sticker-leaf-treeView licenseSimple landscape background, abstract doodles on blue backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10170365/simple-landscape-background-abstract-doodles-blue-backgroundView licensePink leaf png sticker, botanical ripped paper, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6743345/png-paper-stickerView licenseCircle png paper note, cute doodles on transparent background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10193859/circle-png-paper-note-cute-doodles-transparent-background-editable-designView licenseLeaf png sticker, botanical torn paper, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737826/png-paper-stickerView licenseBlue png paper note sticker on transparent background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10193902/blue-png-paper-note-sticker-transparent-background-editable-designView licenseBlue leaf png sticker, botanical transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6715131/png-sticker-leafView licenseBlue paper note, simple botanical designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10114656/blue-paper-note-simple-botanical-designView licenseBlue leaf doodle collage element, botanical design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6714927/psd-sticker-leaf-line-drawingView licenseBlue paper note, pastel yellow background with cute doodleshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10113314/blue-paper-note-pastel-yellow-background-with-cute-doodlesView licenseBlue leaf doodle collage element, botanical designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6715100/vector-sticker-leaf-line-drawingView licenseGreen elements, plant doodles with grid paper notehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10113227/green-elements-plant-doodles-with-grid-paper-noteView licenseDotted leaf doodle collage element, ripped paper design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737734/psd-paper-sticker-leafView licenseCute blue stationery note, grid paper design, paper cut stylehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10114646/cute-blue-stationery-note-grid-paper-design-paper-cut-styleView licenseLeaf shape doodle collage element, dotted botanical design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6715056/psd-sticker-leaf-line-drawingView licenseBlue paper note, cute doodle on yellow backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10113141/blue-paper-note-cute-doodle-yellow-backgroundView licenseAbstract leaf doodle collage element, cute shape, ripped paper design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737791/psd-paper-sticker-leafView license