Edit ImageCropWanSaveSaveEdit Imageinstagram highlight coverstickercircleicondesignorangebusinesslight bulbLight bulb icon, flat graphic psdMorePremium imageInfoPSDJPEGPSD 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 1200 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarPastel doodle Instagram story highlight cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14852675/pastel-doodle-instagram-story-highlight-cover-templateView licenseLight bulb icon, flat graphic vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6723439/light-bulb-icon-flat-graphic-vectorView licensePastel doodle Instagram story highlight cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14853132/pastel-doodle-instagram-story-highlight-cover-templateView licenseLight bulb icon, flat graphichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6723472/light-bulb-icon-flat-graphicView licensePastel Instagram story highlight cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14824441/pastel-instagram-story-highlight-cover-templateView licenseLight bulb png icon sticker, flat graphic on transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6723449/png-sticker-iconView licensePastel Instagram story highlight cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14824620/pastel-instagram-story-highlight-cover-templateView licenseLight bulb png badge illustration, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9267849/png-pink-illustrationView licenseAbstract shape Instagram story highlight cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14820857/abstract-shape-instagram-story-highlight-cover-templateView licenseLight bulb png badge illustration, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9267861/png-illustration-circleView licenseGradient Instagram story highlight cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14820845/gradient-instagram-story-highlight-cover-templateView licenseLight bulb png badge illustration, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9267837/png-illustration-greenView licensePottery shape Instagram story highlight cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14821149/pottery-shape-instagram-story-highlight-cover-templateView licenseLight bulb png badge illustration, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9267833/png-pink-illustrationView licenseOrganic shape Instagram story highlight cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14822787/organic-shape-instagram-story-highlight-cover-templateView licenseLight bulb png doodle illustration, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9268090/png-illustration-circleView licenseFloral Instagram story highlight cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14814654/floral-instagram-story-highlight-cover-templateView licenseLight bulb png badge illustration, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9267877/png-illustration-blueView licensePastel watercolor Instagram story highlight cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14820477/pastel-watercolor-instagram-story-highlight-cover-templateView licenseLight bulb png illustration, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9271598/png-hand-personView licenseGradient Instagram story highlight cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14820846/gradient-instagram-story-highlight-cover-templateView licenseLight bulb png badge illustration, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9267770/png-illustration-greenView licensePottery shape Instagram story highlight cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14821058/pottery-shape-instagram-story-highlight-cover-templateView licenseLight bulb png badge illustration, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9267792/png-illustration-circleView licenseFloral Instagram story highlight cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14814653/floral-instagram-story-highlight-cover-templateView licenseLED light bulb png doodle illustration, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9268111/png-illustration-greenView licenseOrganic shape Instagram story highlight cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14824121/organic-shape-instagram-story-highlight-cover-templateView licenseLight bulb png badge illustration, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9267848/png-illustration-circleView licenseWatercolor Instagram story highlight cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14820272/watercolor-instagram-story-highlight-cover-templateView licenseLED light bulb png doodle illustration, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9268164/png-illustration-greenView licensePastel pink Instagram story highlight cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816961/pastel-pink-instagram-story-highlight-cover-templateView licenseLight bulb png badge illustration, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9268304/png-illustration-blueView licensePastel pink Instagram story highlight cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14814557/pastel-pink-instagram-story-highlight-cover-templateView licenseLight bulb png badge illustration, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9267767/png-illustration-blueView licenseMinimal Instagram story highlight cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14814473/minimal-instagram-story-highlight-cover-templateView licenseLight bulb png badge illustration, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9267787/png-illustration-circleView licenseSolid color Instagram story highlight cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14824264/solid-color-instagram-story-highlight-cover-templateView licenseLight bulb png badge illustration, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9267860/png-illustration-greenView licenseAbstract shape Instagram story highlight cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14820855/abstract-shape-instagram-story-highlight-cover-templateView licenseLight bulb png badge illustration, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9267865/png-illustration-circleView license