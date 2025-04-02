Edit ImageCrop14SaveSaveEdit Imagescissorsvintage scissorsscissors pngantique scissorsvintage illustrationstool pngpngscissor pngPng scissors sticker, vintage illustration, transparent backgroundMorePremium imageOriginal ArtInfoOriginal artwork digitally enhanced by rawpixel.PNGLow Resolution 800 x 533 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4000 x 2666 pxView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarCustomizable men's t-shirt mockup, casual wearhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7710700/customizable-mens-t-shirt-mockup-casual-wearView licenseScissors sticker, vintage illustration vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16621234/scissors-sticker-vintage-illustration-vector-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGrand opening Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12660255/grand-opening-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseScissors collage element, vintage illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6723576/psd-sticker-vintage-artView licenseProm night Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9781767/prom-night-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licensePng scissors sticker, vintage illustration on ripped paper, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6739192/png-sticker-vintageView licenseBarber shop logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11653823/barber-shop-logo-template-editable-designView licenseScissors vintage illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6723554/scissors-vintage-illustrationView licenseBarber background, cool retro designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8543349/barber-background-cool-retro-designView licenseScissors vintage illustration on torn paperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6739191/scissors-vintage-illustration-torn-paperView licenseChange your style Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443859/change-your-style-instagram-post-templateView licenseScissors (1939) by Walter Praefke. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3370419/free-illustration-image-antique-art-artworkFree Image from public domain licenseDamaged hair Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11794833/damaged-hair-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAntique spinning wheel illustration vector, remixed from the artwork by Walter Praefkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3413870/premium-illustration-vector-antique-art-artworkView licenseHaircare 101 Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11794836/haircare-101-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAntique spinning wheel psd illustration, remixed from the artwork by Walter Praefkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3403696/premium-illustration-psd-fabric-antique-artView licenseEditable vintage object design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059435/editable-vintage-object-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAntique spinning wheel png illustration, remixed from the artwork by Walter Praefkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3406315/free-illustration-png-antique-art-artworkView licenseWitchcraft pen draw illustration design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16088903/witchcraft-pen-draw-illustration-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseMagnolia Campbellii sticker, floral vintage illustration, isolated vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16754511/vector-flower-art-vintageView licenseHair salon Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10201974/hair-salon-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePng Magnolia Campbellii sticker, floral vintage illustration, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6674813/png-flower-stickerView licenseBarber background, cool retro designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8543330/barber-background-cool-retro-designView licensePng Magnolia campbellii sticker, flower vintage illustration on ripped paper, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6745218/png-flower-stickerView licenseEmergency haircut Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11726984/emergency-haircut-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHand drawn tool, vintage illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16788291/vector-hand-plane-artView licenseEditable vintage object design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057885/editable-vintage-object-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMcLellan Saddle (1938) by Walter Praefke. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3387457/free-illustration-image-antique-art-artworkFree Image from public domain licenseSpring festival Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8083852/spring-festival-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseScissors png sticker, tool vintage illustration on transparent background.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6488381/png-sticker-vintageView licenseGardener's workshop Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7873977/gardeners-workshop-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseTin snips png sticker, tool vintage illustration on transparent background.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6488064/png-sticker-vintageView licenseSpring festival Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7641677/spring-festival-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseTin snips drawing, tool vintage illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6487933/psd-sticker-vintage-public-domainView licenseSpring festival Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8308601/spring-festival-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseScissors png sticker illustration, transparent background.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6813070/png-sticker-vintageView licenseSpring festival blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8828790/spring-festival-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseToy Spinning Wheel (ca.1937) by Walter Praefke. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3358352/free-illustration-image-antique-art-artworkFree Image from public domain licenseSpring festival Facebook cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8836447/spring-festival-facebook-cover-template-editable-designView licenseTin snips clipart, tool vintage illustration vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6488129/vector-sticker-vintage-public-domainView license