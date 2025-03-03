Edit ImageCrop18SaveSaveEdit Imagechristmas framevintage holly vectorvintage christmas free vector hollychristmasvintage christmasframehollychristmas clip artChristmas frame collage element vector.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useInfoVectorJPEGEPSVectors can scale to any size. Low Resolution 857 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3572 x 5000 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarMerry X-Mas poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12776251/merry-x-mas-poster-templateView licenseChristmas frame clipart, vintage illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6729419/psd-frame-xmas-stickerView licenseMerry Christmas poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12774974/merry-christmas-poster-templateView licenseChristmas frame png sticker, transparent background.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6728616/png-frame-xmasView licenseChristmas greetings card with festive wreath. Festive design, Christmas theme customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22187531/image-transparent-png-xmasView licenseFestive Christmas ribbon clipart, illustration vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6329616/vector-xmas-sticker-leafView licenseMerry Christmas poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11731229/merry-christmas-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseChristmas frame clip art, vintage illustration.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6726265/image-frame-xmas-leavesView licenseJolly Christmas, editable Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16519386/jolly-christmas-editable-instagram-story-templateView licenseChristmas bells clipart, illustration vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6329798/vector-plant-xmas-stickerView licenseJolly Christmas, editable Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16520741/jolly-christmas-editable-instagram-story-templateView licenseOak leaf collage element vector.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6724104/vector-xmas-sticker-leavesView licenseChristmas bazaar poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12979581/christmas-bazaar-poster-templateView licenseChristmas wreath clipart, vintage hand drawn vector.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6756448/vector-frame-xmas-stickerView licenseMerry X'mas editable greeting card templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16558608/merry-xmas-editable-greeting-card-templateView licenseHolly berry clipart, illustration psd.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7133334/psd-christmas-sticker-leafView licenseMerry Christmas Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12910467/merry-christmas-instagram-story-templateView licenseHolly leaf bell clipart, vintage Christmas illustration vector.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6306844/vector-christmas-sticker-vintageView licenseMerry Christmas blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12916639/merry-christmas-blog-banner-templateView licenseOak leaf clipart, Christmas illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6729335/psd-xmas-sticker-leavesView licenseMerry Christmas Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12916641/merry-christmas-facebook-post-templateView licenseHolly berry clipart, illustration vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7133232/vector-christmas-leaf-public-domainView licenseGray vintage leaf background, botanical border frame, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8757145/gray-vintage-leaf-background-botanical-border-frame-editable-designView licenseChristmas oval frame clipart, vintage hand drawn vector.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6749874/vector-frame-sticker-vintageView licenseSeason's greetings poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11731240/seasons-greetings-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFestive Christmas ribbon clipart, collage element illustration psd.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6329633/psd-xmas-sticker-leafView licenseMerry Christmas blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10908575/merry-christmas-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseChristmas holly berry clipart, collage element illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6329704/psd-xmas-sticker-leafView licenseHolly Jolly Christmas sticker, editable festive greeting paper collagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927436/holly-jolly-christmas-sticker-editable-festive-greeting-paper-collageView licenseChristmas holly berry clipart, illustration vector.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6329763/vector-xmas-sticker-leafView licenseMerry Christmas Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11731222/merry-christmas-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseChristmas bells clipart, collage element illustration psd.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6329723/psd-plant-xmas-stickerView licenseSeasons greetings, editable Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16519572/seasons-greetings-editable-instagram-story-templateView licenseChristmas wreath drawing, vintage illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6755798/psd-frame-xmas-stickerView licenseSeason's greetings Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11731243/seasons-greetings-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseFestive Christmas ribbon clip art color illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6329828/image-xmas-sticker-leafView licenseTis the season poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12776470/tis-the-season-poster-templateView licenseHolly berry clipart, Christmas illustration vector.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6538213/vector-plant-christmas-stickerView licenseChristmas bazaar Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13272926/christmas-bazaar-instagram-story-templateView licenseChristmas holly clipart, illustration vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7553968/vector-plant-christmas-leafView license