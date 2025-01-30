Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagevintagescrewworkshopvintage hand toolscc0 clip artvintage illustration public domainicondesignGimlet screw tool drawing, vintage illustration psd.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useInfoPSDJPEGPSD 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 1200 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarHand tools element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000865/hand-tools-element-set-editable-designView licenseGimlet screw tool vintage illustration.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6724180/image-vintage-public-domain-illustrationsView licenseHand tools element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000855/hand-tools-element-set-editable-designView licenseGimlet screw tool clipart, vintage hand drawn vector.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6724056/vector-vintage-public-domain-illustrationsView licenseHand tools element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15001760/hand-tools-element-set-editable-designView licenseGimlet screw tool png sticker illustration, transparent background.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6724178/png-sticker-vintageView licenseHand tools element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000872/hand-tools-element-set-editable-designView licenseGouge tool drawing, vintage illustration psd.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6724087/psd-vintage-public-domain-woodView licenseHand tools element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000854/hand-tools-element-set-editable-designView licenseScrew drawing, vintage illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6653101/psd-sticker-public-domain-vintage-illustrationView licenseHome renovation service Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14561212/home-renovation-service-instagram-post-templateView licensePaper hole punch drawing, tool vintage illustration psd.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6487960/psd-sticker-vintage-public-domainView licenseVarious technician tools mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9221599/various-technician-tools-mockup-editable-designView licenseScrew drawing, vintage illustration.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6653861/image-public-domain-vintage-illustration-illustrationsView licenseGarage tools & equipment Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599291/garage-tools-equipment-instagram-post-templateView licenseScrew clipart, vintage hand drawn vector.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6654251/vector-sticker-public-domain-vintage-illustrationView licenseFlower design Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18792080/flower-design-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePaper hole punch drawing, tool vintage illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6488101/image-vintage-public-domain-illustrationsView licenseBaking workshop Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11863329/baking-workshop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGouge tool vintage illustration.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6724164/image-background-vintage-public-domainView licenseDIY art Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599289/diy-art-instagram-post-templateView licenseGouge tool clipart, vintage hand drawn vector.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6724205/vector-vintage-public-domain-woodView licenseRenovation service poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11711756/renovation-service-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWine opener silhouette clipart, object illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6756657/psd-public-domain-black-illustrationsView licenseLet's DIY poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11711866/lets-diy-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePaper hole punch clipart, tool vintage illustration vector.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6488149/vector-sticker-vintage-public-domainView licenseFlower design poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770106/flower-design-poster-templateView licenseWooden shed drawing, vintage illustration psd.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6683632/psd-vintage-public-domain-illustrationsView licenseFlower design workshop Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9572406/flower-design-workshop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSanta's workshop drawing, vintage illustration psd.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6730051/psd-xmas-vintage-public-domainView licenseFlower design Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687514/flower-design-instagram-post-templateView licenseDrill bit collage element, black & white illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6821531/psd-vintage-public-domain-blackView licenseFlower design Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17004095/flower-design-instagram-post-templateView licenseDrill bit collage element, black & white illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6821592/psd-vintage-public-domain-blackView licenseFlower design Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770108/flower-design-instagram-story-templateView licenseDrill bit collage element, black & white illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6821543/psd-vintage-public-domain-blackView licenseFlower design blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770105/flower-design-blog-banner-templateView licenseDrill bit collage element, black & white illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6821602/psd-vintage-public-domain-blackView licenseHand tools element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000864/hand-tools-element-set-editable-designView licenseWine opener silhouette illustration.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6754840/image-public-domain-black-illustrationsView license