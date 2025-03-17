rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Houseplant collage element vector.
Save
Edit Image
plants pot vectorpot plantplantstickervintagedesignpublic domainillustrations
Potted houseplant set, editable design element
Potted houseplant set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15123335/potted-houseplant-set-editable-design-elementView license
Houseplant clipart, vintage illustration psd
Houseplant clipart, vintage illustration psd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6729960/psd-plant-sticker-vintageView license
Potted houseplant set, editable design element
Potted houseplant set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15121428/potted-houseplant-set-editable-design-elementView license
Potted plant clipart, illustration vector.
Potted plant clipart, illustration vector.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6291632/vector-plant-sticker-treeView license
Indoor plants element, editable design set
Indoor plants element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994344/indoor-plants-element-editable-design-setView license
Potted plant clipart, illustration vector.
Potted plant clipart, illustration vector.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6291641/vector-plant-sticker-treeView license
Indoor plants element, editable design set
Indoor plants element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994305/indoor-plants-element-editable-design-setView license
Potted plant clipart, illustration vector.
Potted plant clipart, illustration vector.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6291611/vector-plant-sticker-public-domainView license
3d render gardening tool element, editable design set
3d render gardening tool element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14992427/render-gardening-tool-element-editable-design-setView license
Potted plant clipart, botanical illustration vector.
Potted plant clipart, botanical illustration vector.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6552360/vector-plant-sticker-public-domainView license
Houseplant for gardening set, editable design
Houseplant for gardening set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15112311/houseplant-for-gardening-set-editable-designView license
Growing potted plant clipart, illustration vector
Growing potted plant clipart, illustration vector
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6290178/vector-plant-sticker-treeView license
3d render gardening tool element, editable design set
3d render gardening tool element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14992429/render-gardening-tool-element-editable-design-setView license
Bonsai tree clipart, botanical illustration vector.
Bonsai tree clipart, botanical illustration vector.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6538205/vector-sticker-tree-public-domainView license
Houseplant for gardening set, editable design
Houseplant for gardening set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15111903/houseplant-for-gardening-set-editable-designView license
Cactus pot clipart, botanical illustration vector.
Cactus pot clipart, botanical illustration vector.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6449378/vector-plant-sticker-public-domainView license
Editable dying houseplant element set
Editable dying houseplant element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15142688/editable-dying-houseplant-element-setView license
Potted plant clipart, botanical illustration vector.
Potted plant clipart, botanical illustration vector.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6484033/vector-plant-sticker-leafView license
Black rubber stamp element, editable design set
Black rubber stamp element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994249/black-rubber-stamp-element-editable-design-setView license
Houseplant png sticker, transparent background.
Houseplant png sticker, transparent background.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6727932/png-plant-stickerView license
Elegant topiary garden plant illustrations, editable design element set
Elegant topiary garden plant illustrations, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418511/elegant-topiary-garden-plant-illustrations-editable-design-element-setView license
Potted plant clipart, collage element illustration psd.
Potted plant clipart, collage element illustration psd.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6291587/psd-plant-sticker-public-domainView license
Vintage watercolor illustration of Christmas tree, editable design element set
Vintage watercolor illustration of Christmas tree, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418122/vintage-watercolor-illustration-christmas-tree-editable-design-element-setView license
Potted plant clipart, collage element illustration psd.
Potted plant clipart, collage element illustration psd.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6291594/psd-plant-sticker-treeView license
Potted houseplant set, editable design element
Potted houseplant set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15121191/potted-houseplant-set-editable-design-elementView license
Growing potted plant clipart, collage element illustration psd.
Growing potted plant clipart, collage element illustration psd.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6290650/psd-plant-sticker-treeView license
Editable Tropical indoor plant design element set
Editable Tropical indoor plant design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15378495/editable-tropical-indoor-plant-design-element-setView license
Potted plant clipart, collage element illustration psd.
Potted plant clipart, collage element illustration psd.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6291597/psd-plant-sticker-treeView license
Editable Tropical indoor plant design element set
Editable Tropical indoor plant design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15378498/editable-tropical-indoor-plant-design-element-setView license
Blooming cactus clipart, plant illustration vector.
Blooming cactus clipart, plant illustration vector.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6283262/vector-plant-flower-stickerView license
Editable vintage coffee server design set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable vintage coffee server design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059166/editable-vintage-coffee-server-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Bonsai tree clipart, house plant illustration vector.
Bonsai tree clipart, house plant illustration vector.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6481262/vector-plant-sticker-treeView license
Potted houseplant set, editable design element
Potted houseplant set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15121812/potted-houseplant-set-editable-design-elementView license
Tropical plant clipart, nature illustration vector.
Tropical plant clipart, nature illustration vector.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6252325/vector-plant-sticker-public-domainView license
Houseplant for gardening set, editable design
Houseplant for gardening set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15113601/houseplant-for-gardening-set-editable-designView license
Potted plant sticker, botanical illustration psd.
Potted plant sticker, botanical illustration psd.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6552941/psd-plant-sticker-public-domainView license
Editable dying houseplant element set
Editable dying houseplant element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15141705/editable-dying-houseplant-element-setView license
Cactus pot collage element, botanical illustration psd.
Cactus pot collage element, botanical illustration psd.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6443900/psd-plant-sticker-public-domainView license
Editable dying houseplant element set
Editable dying houseplant element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15139654/editable-dying-houseplant-element-setView license
Potted calathea plant clipart, botanical illustration psd.
Potted calathea plant clipart, botanical illustration psd.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6482988/psd-plant-sticker-leafView license