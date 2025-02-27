Edit ImageCropOreo_Dark26SaveSaveEdit Imageromansculpturestatueroman emperorstatue pngancient greek statue pnggreekgreek statueAntoninus Pius png sticker, Roman sculpture transparent backgroundMorePremium imageInfoPNGLow Resolution 533 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2666 x 4000 pxView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarColorful Greek statue element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15378683/colorful-greek-statue-element-setView licenseAntoninus Pius collage element, Roman sculpture design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6724471/psd-sticker-art-personView licenseColorful classical statue bust element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15378676/colorful-classical-statue-bust-element-setView licenseAntoninus Pius png sticker, Roman sculpture ripped paper, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6750566/png-torn-paperView licenseColorful classical statue bust element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15379364/colorful-classical-statue-bust-element-setView licenseAntoninus Pius, Roman sculpture on torn paperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6750561/antoninus-pius-roman-sculpture-torn-paperView licenseEditable elegant woman statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15310882/editable-elegant-woman-statue-design-element-setView licenseAntoninus Pius, Roman sculpture designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6724408/antoninus-pius-roman-sculpture-designView licenseEditable funky Greek statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15368355/editable-funky-greek-statue-design-element-setView licenseAntoninus Pius, roman emperor (138 - 161). Bust. Marble. Farnese collection in the NNAM. Naples, Italy. 