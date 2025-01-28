rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Buddha statue png sticker, Buddhism religion sculpture image on transparent background
Save
Edit Image
buddhabuddhismsculpturegolden buddhastatuebuddha statuebuddha pnggold
Happy Vesak Day poster template, editable text and design
Happy Vesak Day poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11770614/happy-vesak-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Buddha statue png sticker, transparent background
Buddha statue png sticker, transparent background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7824562/buddha-statue-png-sticker-transparent-backgroundView license
Happy Vesak Day Instagram story template, editable text
Happy Vesak Day Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11945853/happy-vesak-day-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Peaceful Buddha statue png, transparent background
Peaceful Buddha statue png, transparent background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9199742/png-collage-element-statueView license
Happy Vesak Day Instagram post template, editable text
Happy Vesak Day Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11945851/happy-vesak-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Buddha statue png sticker, transparent background
Buddha statue png sticker, transparent background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8623330/buddha-statue-png-sticker-transparent-backgroundView license
Meditating buddha collage art, colorful gradient shape tape, editable design
Meditating buddha collage art, colorful gradient shape tape, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9258527/meditating-buddha-collage-art-colorful-gradient-shape-tape-editable-designView license
Gold Buddha png statue, religious object, transparent background
Gold Buddha png statue, religious object, transparent background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6295058/png-sticker-goldenView license
Buddha statue Instagram story template, editable text
Buddha statue Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11943541/buddha-statue-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Golden Buddha statue png, transparent background
Golden Buddha statue png, transparent background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9218650/golden-buddha-statue-png-transparent-backgroundView license
Meditating buddha png element, colorful gradient shape tape, editable design
Meditating buddha png element, colorful gradient shape tape, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9257709/meditating-buddha-png-element-colorful-gradient-shape-tape-editable-designView license
Buddha statue png sticker, transparent background
Buddha statue png sticker, transparent background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7729321/buddha-statue-png-sticker-transparent-backgroundView license
Meditating buddha collage art, colorful gradient shape tape, editable design
Meditating buddha collage art, colorful gradient shape tape, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9258528/meditating-buddha-collage-art-colorful-gradient-shape-tape-editable-designView license
Buddha statue png sticker, Buddhism religion sculpture image on transparent background
Buddha statue png sticker, Buddhism religion sculpture image on transparent background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6752808/png-sticker-journalView license
Buddha statue blog banner template, editable text
Buddha statue blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11943539/buddha-statue-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Chinese Buddha statue png sticker, transparent background
Chinese Buddha statue png sticker, transparent background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9017708/png-sticker-goldenView license
Buddha statue Instagram post template, editable text
Buddha statue Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11943540/buddha-statue-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Buddha statue png sticker, Buddhism religion sculpture image on transparent background
Buddha statue png sticker, Buddhism religion sculpture image on transparent background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6696074/png-sticker-journalView license
Buddha statue poster template, editable text and design
Buddha statue poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11770600/buddha-statue-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Png Buddha head statue sticker, transparent background
Png Buddha head statue sticker, transparent background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7720416/png-sticker-statueView license
Happy Vesak Day blog banner template, editable text
Happy Vesak Day blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11945850/happy-vesak-day-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Png Buddha head sticker, transparent background
Png Buddha head sticker, transparent background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8594285/png-buddha-head-sticker-transparent-backgroundView license
Happy Vesak Day poster template, editable text and design
Happy Vesak Day poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11741656/happy-vesak-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Png peaceful Buddha statue sticker, transparent background
Png peaceful Buddha statue sticker, transparent background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8399185/png-sticker-statueView license
Buddhist center Facebook post template
Buddhist center Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14429023/buddhist-center-facebook-post-templateView license
Buddha statue png sticker, transparent background
Buddha statue png sticker, transparent background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8639170/buddha-statue-png-sticker-transparent-backgroundView license
Buddhist center poster template, editable text and design
Buddhist center poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11737522/buddhist-center-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Buddha statue png sticker, transparent background
Buddha statue png sticker, transparent background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8810291/buddha-statue-png-sticker-transparent-backgroundView license
Aesthetic Buddhism religion background, gold design
Aesthetic Buddhism religion background, gold design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8522858/aesthetic-buddhism-religion-background-gold-designView license
Buddha statue png, transparent background
Buddha statue png, transparent background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9214432/buddha-statue-png-transparent-backgroundView license
Aesthetic Buddhism religion background, gold design
Aesthetic Buddhism religion background, gold design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8522395/aesthetic-buddhism-religion-background-gold-designView license
Buddha statue png sticker, transparent background
Buddha statue png sticker, transparent background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7723175/buddha-statue-png-sticker-transparent-backgroundView license
Buddhist center blog banner template, editable text
Buddhist center blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931171/buddhist-center-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Golden Buddha png, transparent background
Golden Buddha png, transparent background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9597823/golden-buddha-png-transparent-backgroundView license
Happy Vesak Day Instagram story template, editable text
Happy Vesak Day Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11741655/happy-vesak-day-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Gold Buddha statue png, transparent background
Gold Buddha statue png, transparent background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9256113/gold-buddha-statue-png-transparent-backgroundView license
Buddhist center poster template, editable text & design
Buddhist center poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10122636/buddhist-center-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Buddha statue sticker, Buddhism religion sculpture image psd
Buddha statue sticker, Buddhism religion sculpture image psd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6730281/psd-sticker-golden-statueView license
India Instagram post template
India Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10196274/india-instagram-post-templateView license
Buddha statue png sticker, transparent background
Buddha statue png sticker, transparent background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7121427/buddha-statue-png-sticker-transparent-backgroundView license