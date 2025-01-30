Edit ImageCropAdjima2SaveSaveEdit Imagetriangle ripped papertriangletorn paperpaper texturetexturepaperaestheticcollageRipped gray paper sticker, journal collage element psdMorePremium imageInfoPSDJPEGPSD 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 1200 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEditable orange camping tent, travel collage designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8893851/editable-orange-camping-tent-travel-collage-designView licenseRipped gray paper sticker, journal collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6679677/psd-torn-paper-textureView licenseNew items poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12956014/new-items-poster-templateView licenseBlue torn papers sticker, journal collage element set psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6731951/psd-torn-paper-textureView licenseColorful monstera houseplant paper craft illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12237625/colorful-monstera-houseplant-paper-craft-illustration-editable-designView licenseTorn white paper sticker, journal collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6708693/psd-torn-paper-textureView licenseColorful life poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12486605/colorful-life-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseTorn crumpled paper sticker, journal collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6707659/psd-torn-paper-textureView licenseSocial media post Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12835438/social-media-post-facebook-post-templateView licenseTorn white paper sticker, journal collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6708691/psd-torn-paper-textureView licenseNew items Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12955994/new-items-facebook-story-templateView licenseTorn white paper sticker, journal collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6709384/psd-torn-paper-textureView licenseFlower frame background, paper craft illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12236584/flower-frame-background-paper-craft-illustration-editable-designView licenseTorn white paper sticker, journal collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6709396/psd-torn-paper-textureView licenseNew items Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12835184/new-items-instagram-post-templateView licenseRipped gray paper sticker, journal collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6731216/psd-torn-paper-textureView licenseNew items blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12956048/new-items-blog-banner-templateView licenseTorn blue paper sticker, journal collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6710534/psd-torn-paper-textureView licenseColorful life Facebook story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12486599/colorful-life-facebook-story-template-editable-designView licenseBlack torn paper sticker, journal collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6731215/psd-torn-paper-textureView licenseDream home Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14452852/dream-home-instagram-post-templateView licenseRipped grid paper sticker, journal collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6731217/psd-torn-paper-textureView licenseColorful life Facebook cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12486607/colorful-life-facebook-cover-template-editable-designView licenseRipped green paper sticker, journal collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6707679/psd-torn-paper-textureView licenseAesthetic sky editable background, pastel celestial designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7405298/imageView licenseGreen torn paper sticker, journal collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6731380/psd-torn-paper-textureView licenseVintage collage with dried flower, leaves, and old paper on a textured background editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22237722/image-background-texture-paperView licenseRipped gray paper, journal collage elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6731388/ripped-gray-paper-journal-collage-elementView licenseNew post notepaper, editable digital marketing collage remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058302/new-post-notepaper-editable-digital-marketing-collage-remix-designView licenseTorn gray paper sticker, journal collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6677790/psd-torn-paper-textureView licenseEditable reminder note, digital marketing notifications collage remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9239888/editable-reminder-note-digital-marketing-notifications-collage-remix-designView licenseRipped blue paper sticker, journal collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6709552/psd-torn-paper-textureView licenseAttention please ripped paper, editable collage remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057834/attention-please-ripped-paper-editable-collage-remix-designView licenseTorn crumpled paper sticker, journal collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6731209/psd-torn-paper-textureView licenseGraduation hats off Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12576847/graduation-hats-off-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseRipped kraft paper sticker, journal collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6731219/psd-torn-paper-textureView licenseEditable reminder note, grand opening collage remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9256425/editable-reminder-note-grand-opening-collage-remix-designView licenseRipped blue paper sticker, journal collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6710556/psd-torn-paper-textureView licenseAwaken ripped paper, editable collage remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9261507/awaken-ripped-paper-editable-collage-remix-designView licenseBlack aesthetic ripped paper sticker, journal collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6732626/psd-torn-paper-textureView license