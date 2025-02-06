Edit ImageCropnywthn1SaveSaveEdit Imageblobtransparent pngpngleafaestheticpatternstickercollageAesthetic botanical memphis png badge sticker on transparent backgroundMorePremium imageInfoPNGLow Resolution 800 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4000 x 4000 pxView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarRose gold leaf png badge sticker, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9192760/rose-gold-leaf-png-badge-sticker-editable-designView licenseAesthetic botanical memphis png arc badge sticker on transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6732654/png-aesthetic-stickerView licenseRose gold leaf frame background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9192472/rose-gold-leaf-frame-background-editable-designView licenseAesthetic botanical memphis png rectangle badge sticker on transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6732645/png-aesthetic-stickerView licenseRose gold leaf frame background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9192431/rose-gold-leaf-frame-background-editable-designView licenseAesthetic botanical memphis png sticker, hexagon badge on transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6732822/png-aesthetic-stickerView licenseBlue tropical leaf png badge sticker, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9192755/blue-tropical-leaf-png-badge-sticker-editable-designView licenseAesthetic botanical memphis png starburst badge sticker on transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6732769/png-aesthetic-stickerView licenseSpring festival poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11968900/spring-festival-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWilliam Morris png leaf pattern badge sticker on transparent background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6739789/png-sticker-elementView licenseBlue tropical leaf frame background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9192381/blue-tropical-leaf-frame-background-editable-designView licenseAesthetic botanical memphis png heart badge sticker on transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6732815/png-aesthetic-stickerView licenseBlue tropical leaf frame background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9192479/blue-tropical-leaf-frame-background-editable-designView licenseAesthetic botanical memphis png star badge sticker on transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734300/png-aesthetic-stickerView licenseBeige Monstera leaf instant photo stickerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8548314/beige-monstera-leaf-instant-photo-stickerView licenseAesthetic botanical memphis png cloud badge sticker on transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6732838/png-cloud-aestheticView licenseGold leaf, animal, botanical collage element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9200425/gold-leaf-animal-botanical-collage-element-set-editable-designView licenseMonstera leaf png badge sticker on transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6739714/png-plant-stickerView licenseGold leaf, animal, botanical collage element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9200860/gold-leaf-animal-botanical-collage-element-set-editable-designView licenseAesthetic botanical memphis png badge sticker on transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6732802/png-aesthetic-stickerView licenseBotanical badge organic shape sticker, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926564/botanical-badge-organic-shape-sticker-editable-designView licenseBlob shape sticker, geometric memphis in cute design vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/5996860/vector-frame-sticker-journalView licenseHolographic organic shapes, colorful collage element set , editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9136384/holographic-organic-shapes-colorful-collage-element-set-editable-designView licensePNG Memphis sticker, blob shape collage element, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6678805/png-texture-stickerView licenseLeaf illustration collage element set editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10210039/leaf-illustration-collage-element-set-editable-designView licenseFlower field png badge sticker on transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6739816/png-flower-stickerView licenseInspirational collage with dried flowers and the motivational quote: 'sometimes you need pain to grow' editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22769256/image-background-png-flowers-plantView licensePNG Memphis sticker, square shape collage element, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6679120/png-texture-stickerView licenseVintage collage with flowers and a butterfly, featuring a motivational quote editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22678382/image-background-transparent-pngView licenseOrange flower png sticker, blob shape designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/5995191/orange-flower-png-sticker-blob-shape-designView licenseBrown furniture collage element, living room designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8548848/brown-furniture-collage-element-living-room-designView licenseAmorphous shape sticker, orange geometric design vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/5995193/vector-cloud-frame-flowerView licenseSubscribe here Instagram post template, editable blob shape badge designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8474763/subscribe-here-instagram-post-template-editable-blob-shape-badge-designView licenseCute flower png pattern badge sticker on transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6739862/png-flower-stickerView licenseColorful spring flowers, aesthetic remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9123824/colorful-spring-flowers-aesthetic-remix-editable-designView licenseAesthetic botanical memphis png cloud badge sticker on transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6732785/png-cloud-aestheticView licenseColorful spring flowers, aesthetic remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9123927/colorful-spring-flowers-aesthetic-remix-editable-designView licenseAesthetic botanical memphis png arc badge sticker on transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6732630/png-aesthetic-stickerView licenseAesthetic beige furniture background, living room designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8513613/aesthetic-beige-furniture-background-living-room-designView licenseAesthetic botanical memphis png rectangle badge sticker on transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6732836/png-aesthetic-stickerView license