Edit ImageCrop17SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage ladygoyo hashiguchijapanesevintage illustrationsjapanese bathhand drawn vintagebathblack and white japanese woman illustrationPng Hashiguchi's Woman After a Bath sticker, vintage illustration, transparent backgroundMorePremium imageOriginal ArtInfoOriginal artwork digitally enhanced by rawpixel.PNGLow Resolution 533 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1800 x 2700 pxView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWoman Combing Her Hair editable Instagram post template, original art illustration from Goyō Hashiguchihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22180786/image-person-art-japaneseView licenseHashiguchi's Woman After a Bath vintage illustration, isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16766014/vector-person-art-japaneseView licensePastel fashion Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9967690/pastel-fashion-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseHashiguchi's Woman After a Bath vintage illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734113/image-vintage-art-womanView licenseKimono Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12474313/kimono-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseJapanese woman in bubble. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9211759/japanese-woman-bubble-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVintage cosmetics Instagram post template, editable text Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12474312/png-art-artwork-asianView licenseJapanese woman png sticker, plastic wrap transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9211207/png-plastic-texture-artView licenseBeauty brand ad poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11727518/beauty-brand-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseJapanese woman, plastic wrap isolated on black design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9211211/image-plastic-texture-art-vintageView licenseBeauty brand ad blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12505342/beauty-brand-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseHashiguchi's Woman After a Bath illustration, vintage graphic on torn paperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6740216/image-vintage-art-ripped-paperView licenseBeauty brand ad Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12505217/beauty-brand-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseJapanese woman png sticker, bubble design transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9211755/png-art-collageView licenseBeauty brand ad Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12505180/beauty-brand-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePng Hashiguchi's Woman After a Bath sticker, vintage illustration on ripped paper, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6739346/png-sticker-vintageView licenseJapanese women illustration sticker set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701506/japanese-women-illustration-sticker-set-editable-designView licenseHashiguchi's Woman After a Bath collage element, vintage illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734112/psd-sticker-vintage-artView licenseFloral body lotion poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11727522/floral-body-lotion-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseHashiguchi's naked woman vintage illustration, isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16766358/vector-person-art-japaneseView licenseHair salon poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12932922/hair-salon-poster-templateView licenseHashiguchi's naked woman collage element, vintage illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734242/psd-sticker-vintage-artView licenseMental health Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9967699/mental-health-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseHashiguchi's naked woman vintage illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734210/hashiguchis-naked-woman-vintage-illustrationView licenseBeauty tutorials Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12474477/beauty-tutorials-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePng Hashiguchi's naked woman sticker, vintage illustration, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734257/png-sticker-vintageView licenseSelf affirmation Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12474481/self-affirmation-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePng Hashiguchi's naked woman sticker, vintage illustration on ripped paper, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6746646/png-sticker-vintageView licenseJapanese perfume editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725177/japanese-perfume-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseHashiguchi's naked woman illustration, vintage graphic on torn paperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6746658/image-vintage-art-ripped-paperView licenseGoyo Hashiguchi's traditional Japanese women, vintage artworks remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7597440/goyo-hashiguchis-traditional-japanese-women-vintage-artworks-remixView licenseWoman applying powder, vintage illustration, artwork by Goyo Hashiguchi isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16788713/vector-person-art-japaneseView licenseJapanese perfume Instagram story template, editable vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7825476/japanese-perfume-instagram-story-template-editable-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseWoman putting lipstick, vintage illustration, artwork by Goyo Hashiguchi isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16788364/vector-person-art-japaneseView licenseJapanese perfume Facebook ad template, customizable Ukiyo-e art remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725174/japanese-perfume-facebook-template-customizable-ukiyo-e-art-remix-designView licenseWoman After a Bath (1920) print in high resolution by Goyō Hashiguchi. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3813494/illustration-image-art-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese perfume blog banner template, editable Ukiyo-e art remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725159/japanese-perfume-blog-banner-template-editable-ukiyo-e-art-remix-designView licenseHashiguchi's woman with lipstick vintage illustration, isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16766851/vector-person-art-japaneseView licenseHair salon poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12932910/hair-salon-poster-templateView licenseHashiguchi's woman with lipstick paper element with white borderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9576093/image-person-art-vintageView license