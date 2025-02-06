Edit ImageCropBaifern3SaveSaveEdit Imagepng aestheticleaf drawleaves paper cut outaesthetic brownbrown line pngpngpapercuteAbstract leaf png sticker, botanical torn paper, transparent backgroundMorePremium imageInfoPNGLow Resolution 800 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4000 x 4000 pxView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarRipped paper mood board, editable aesthetic stationery collage element remix design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8884556/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-blank-spaceView licenseAbstract leaf png sticker, botanical ripped paper, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737822/png-paper-stickerView licenseEditable ripped paper mood board, aesthetic stationery collage element remix design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8885413/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-blank-spaceView licenseBlue rainbow png sticker, abstract torn paper, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737818/png-paper-stickerView licenseColorful png paper note sticker on transparent background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10193871/colorful-png-paper-note-sticker-transparent-background-editable-designView licenseAbstract leaf shape collage element, abstract doodle, ripped paper design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737757/psd-paper-sticker-leafView licensePersonal journal png element, editable lifestyle designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11554564/personal-journal-png-element-editable-lifestyle-designView licenseAbstract leaf doodle collage element, abstract shape, ripped paper design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737731/psd-paper-sticker-leafView licenseInstant film png mockup element, Goddess statue transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9136261/instant-film-png-mockup-element-goddess-statue-transparent-backgroundView licenseLeaf png sticker, botanical torn paper, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737826/png-paper-stickerView licenseInstant film png mockup element, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9168444/instant-film-png-mockup-element-transparent-backgroundView licenseRainbow png sticker, abstract ripped paper, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737814/png-paper-stickerView licenseEditable personal journal, feminine stationery illustration designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11740754/editable-personal-journal-feminine-stationery-illustration-designView licenseBrown shell png sticker, abstract torn paper, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737830/png-paper-stickerView licensePersonal journal book, editable stationery illustration designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11552366/personal-journal-book-editable-stationery-illustration-designView licensePink flower png sticker, patterned doodle, ripped paper, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737824/png-paper-flowerView licensePastel summer png design element, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061824/pastel-summer-png-design-element-transparent-backgroundView licenseBlack flower png sticker, ripped paper, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737819/png-paper-flowerView licenseBlack png paper note, simple doodles on transparent background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10193824/black-png-paper-note-simple-doodles-transparent-background-editable-designView licenseCute flower png sticker, doodle botanical torn paper, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737795/png-paper-flowerView licenseInstant film png mockup element, White Irises by Ogawa Kazumasa transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189486/png-aesthetic-artwork-remixView licenseBlue flower png sticker, torn paper, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6743270/png-paper-flowerView licensePng paper note sticker, plant doodle on transparent background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10193907/png-paper-note-sticker-plant-doodle-transparent-background-editable-designView licenseFlower png sticker, doodle botanical torn paper, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6745095/png-paper-flowerView licensePNG Leaf line art, wax seal designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11786530/png-leaf-line-art-wax-seal-designView licenseAbstract dots png sticker, ripped paper, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737820/png-paper-stickerView licenseInstant film png mockup element, vintage woman transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189555/png-aesthetic-artwork-remixView licenseAbstract leaf png sticker, botanical transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6715076/png-sticker-leafView licenseBlack png paper note, colorful doodles on transparent background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10193816/png-abstract-aesthetic-balloonView licenseSpiral circle png sticker, torn paper, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737815/png-paper-stickerView licenseCircle png paper note, cute doodles on transparent background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10193859/circle-png-paper-note-cute-doodles-transparent-background-editable-designView licenseAbstract round png sticker, ripped paper, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737832/png-paper-stickerView licensePNG Lily line art, flower designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11786635/png-lily-line-art-flower-designView licenseAbstract leaf png sticker, botanical transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6715264/png-sticker-leafView licensePastel summer png design element, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061798/pastel-summer-png-design-element-transparent-backgroundView licenseMemphis round png sticker, ripped paper, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737827/png-paper-stickerView licenseInstant film png mockup element, Sailing off Gloucester transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189561/png-adventure-aesthetic-artworkView licenseBrown dots png round sticker, ripped paper, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737823/png-paper-stickerView licensePlant care aesthetic png, hobby illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9799798/plant-care-aesthetic-png-hobby-illustration-editable-designView licenseAbstract dots png circle sticker, torn paper, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6743363/png-paper-stickerView license