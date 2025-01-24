Edit ImageCropMinty4SaveSaveEdit Imagejournalabstract backgroundspurplebackgroundaesthetic backgroundsdesign backgroundspaper texturetexturePurple aesthetic frame background, paper collages psdMorePremium imageInfoPSDJPEGPSD 4000 x 2666 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 1200 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4000 x 2666 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarPink holographic paper texture background, collage border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9187519/pink-holographic-paper-texture-background-collage-border-editable-designView licensePurple aesthetic frame background, paper collages psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6738826/psd-background-aesthetic-plastic-textureView licensePNG torn purple paper tape, collage rectangle notepaper transparent background editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11717944/png-abstract-shape-aesthetic-artView licensePurple aesthetic frame background, paper collages psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6738834/psd-wallpaper-aesthetic-background-plastic-textureView licenseTorn rectangular purple paper, tape notepaper collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11714588/torn-rectangular-purple-paper-tape-notepaper-collage-editable-designView licensePink gradient washi tape sticker, journal collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6732638/psd-texture-paper-aestheticView licenseSpring flower background, editable iris in teal watering can collage element remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8859854/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-backgroundView licenseAI word typography, aesthetic paper collage psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6739031/word-typography-aesthetic-paper-collage-psdView licenseSpring flower, editable iris in teal watering can collage element remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8859722/spring-flower-editable-iris-teal-watering-can-collage-element-remix-designView licenseContent marketing word typography, aesthetic paper collage psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6738842/psd-background-plastic-textureView licenseFeminine Greek sculpture sticker, editable flower collage element remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8726772/feminine-greek-sculpture-sticker-editable-flower-collage-element-remix-designView licenseDigital word typography, aesthetic paper collage psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6739026/psd-wallpaper-plastic-textureView licenseIris flowers in teal watering can sticker, editable Spring collage element remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8657378/png-aesthetic-collage-blue-flower-irisView licenseMarketing word typography, aesthetic paper collage psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6739028/psd-wallpaper-plastic-textureView licenseSpring background, editable iris flower in watering can collage element remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8858019/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-backgroundView licenseSubscribe word typography, aesthetic paper collage psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6739027/psd-wallpaper-plastic-textureView licenseSpring background, editable iris in watering can collage element remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8866501/spring-background-editable-iris-watering-can-collage-element-remix-designView licenseMental health word typography, aesthetic paper collage psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6739034/psd-background-plastic-textureView licenseTeal watering can, editable iris flower collage element remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8859961/teal-watering-can-editable-iris-flower-collage-element-remix-designView licensePurple aesthetic frame background, paper collageshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6740356/purple-aesthetic-frame-background-paper-collagesView licenseEditable Spring flower sticker, daffodils in teal watering can collage element remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8752058/png-aesthetic-collage-blue-flower-irisView licensePurple aesthetic frame background, paper collageshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6740344/purple-aesthetic-frame-background-paper-collagesView licenseEditable planet balloons, aesthetic space, paper texture designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8878874/editable-planet-balloons-aesthetic-space-paper-texture-designView licenseCrumpled brown paper badge, texture collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6587994/psd-texture-paper-frameView licenseVintage floral Greek female sculpture, feminine collage element remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8867173/vintage-floral-greek-female-sculpture-feminine-collage-element-remix-designView licensePurple wrinkled paper collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8827362/purple-wrinkled-paper-collage-element-psdView licenseVintage female Greek sculpture, editable flower collage element remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8867083/vintage-female-greek-sculpture-editable-flower-collage-element-remix-designView licensePurple aesthetic frame background, paper collageshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6740380/purple-aesthetic-frame-background-paper-collagesView licenseVintage female Greek sculpture, editable flower collage element remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8866480/vintage-female-greek-sculpture-editable-flower-collage-element-remix-designView licenseRipped purple png paper frame sticker, aesthetic collage, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6740334/png-plastic-texture-paperView licenseEducation background, bitten apple paper texture designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8843146/education-background-bitten-apple-paper-texture-designView licenseRipped purple png paper frame sticker, aesthetic collage, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6740324/png-plastic-texture-paperView licenseVintage floral Greek female sculpture, editable feminine collage element remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8866483/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-anemoneView licenseRipped purple png paper frame sticker, aesthetic collage, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6740314/png-plastic-texture-paperView licenseIris in vase background, editable Spring collage element remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8866490/iris-vase-background-editable-spring-collage-element-remix-designView licenseAesthetic blue paper badge sticker, journal collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6710525/psd-texture-paper-aestheticView licenseEditable bitten apple paper texture, education background designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8876709/editable-bitten-apple-paper-texture-education-background-designView licenseBlack wrinkled paper sticker, journal collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6677787/psd-texture-paper-aestheticView licenseBitten apple, editable education paper collage designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8876706/bitten-apple-editable-education-paper-collage-designView licenseAesthetic frame background, ripped paper collages psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6731133/psd-background-aesthetic-torn-paperView license