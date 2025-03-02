Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imagebathhand drawn vintagejapanese women paintingasian woman drawingtorn papervintage illustrationspngpersonPng Hashiguchi's Woman After a Bath sticker, vintage illustration on ripped paper, transparent backgroundMorePremium imageOriginal ArtInfoThis design contains original artwork.PNGLow Resolution 533 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2100 x 3150 pxView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarMental health Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9967699/mental-health-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseHashiguchi's Woman After a Bath illustration, vintage graphic on torn paperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6740216/image-vintage-art-ripped-paperView licenseWoman Combing Her Hair editable Instagram post template, original art illustration from Goyō Hashiguchihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22180786/image-person-art-japaneseView licenseHashiguchi's Woman After a Bath vintage illustration, isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16766014/vector-person-art-japaneseView licenseKimono Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12474313/kimono-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHashiguchi's Woman After a Bath vintage illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734113/image-vintage-art-womanView licenseVintage cosmetics Instagram post template, editable text Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12474312/png-art-artwork-asianView licensePng Hashiguchi's Woman After a Bath sticker, vintage illustration, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734114/png-sticker-vintageView licensePastel fashion Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9967690/pastel-fashion-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseJapanese woman in bubble. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9211759/japanese-woman-bubble-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCouple in the rain background, nature art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9055779/couple-the-rain-background-nature-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licensePng Hashiguchi's naked woman sticker, vintage illustration on ripped paper, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6746646/png-sticker-vintageView licenseCouple in the rain art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9055780/couple-the-rain-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHashiguchi's naked woman illustration, vintage graphic on torn paperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6746658/image-vintage-art-ripped-paperView licenseJapanese woman vintage illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670470/japanese-woman-vintage-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseJapanese woman png sticker, plastic wrap transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9211207/png-plastic-texture-artView licenseKayaking art remix, woman kayaking . Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057501/kayaking-art-remix-woman-kayaking-remixed-rawpixelView licenseJapanese woman, plastic wrap isolated on black design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9211211/image-plastic-texture-art-vintageView licenseParis street, rainy day art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057862/paris-street-rainy-day-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseJapanese woman png sticker, bubble design transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9211755/png-art-collageView licenseRainy day background, art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060660/rainy-day-background-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHashiguchi's naked woman vintage illustration, isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16766358/vector-person-art-japaneseView licenseCouple in the rain computer wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9055782/couple-the-rain-computer-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHashiguchi's Woman After a Bath collage element, vintage illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734112/psd-sticker-vintage-artView licenseSolo travel art remix, woman kayaking . Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057343/solo-travel-art-remix-woman-kayaking-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHashiguchi's naked woman collage element, vintage illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734242/psd-sticker-vintage-artView licenseCouple in the rain background, art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9040782/couple-the-rain-background-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHashiguchi's naked woman vintage illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734210/hashiguchis-naked-woman-vintage-illustrationView licenseKayaking woman background, Van Gogh art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9055774/kayaking-woman-background-van-gogh-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licensePng Hashiguchi's naked woman sticker, vintage illustration, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734257/png-sticker-vintageView licenseKayaking background, art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060716/kayaking-background-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHashiguchi's Woman Applying Powder vintage illustration on torn paperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6740221/image-vintage-art-ripped-paperView licenseCouple in the rain art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9040783/couple-the-rain-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licensePng Hashiguchi's Woman Applying Powder sticker, vintage illustration on ripped paper, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6739349/png-sticker-vintageView licenseKayaking woman, Van Gogh's art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9055773/kayaking-woman-van-goghs-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHashiguchi's Woman Applying Powder illustration, vintage graphic on torn paperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6740219/image-vintage-art-ripped-paperView licenseCouple in the rain desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9040785/couple-the-rain-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licensePng Hashiguchi's woman applying lipstick sticker, vintage illustration on ripped paper, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6739332/png-sticker-vintageView licenseCouple kissing desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057392/couple-kissing-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licensePng Hashiguchi's Woman Combing Her Hair sticker, vintage illustration on ripped paper, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6745816/png-sticker-vintageView license