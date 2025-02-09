Edit ImageCropChim 5SaveSaveEdit Imagegreen blobnatureabstract objects pnggreen monstera leafpng blob shapemonsteratransparent pngpngMonstera leaf png badge sticker on transparent backgroundMorePremium imageInfoPNGLow Resolution 800 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4000 x 4000 pxView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarRose gold leaf frame background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9192431/rose-gold-leaf-frame-background-editable-designView licenseMonstera leaf png sticker, hexagon badge on transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6739859/png-plant-stickerView licenseRose gold leaf png badge sticker, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9192760/rose-gold-leaf-png-badge-sticker-editable-designView licenseMonstera leaf png arc badge sticker on transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6738053/png-plant-stickerView licenseRose gold leaf frame background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9192472/rose-gold-leaf-frame-background-editable-designView licenseWilliam Morris png leaf pattern badge sticker on transparent background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6739789/png-sticker-elementView licenseGrowing plant globe png, creative environment remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9123476/growing-plant-globe-png-creative-environment-remix-editable-designView licenseMonstera leaf png starburst badge sticker on transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6740714/png-plant-stickerView licenseGrowing plant globe, creative environment remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9123688/growing-plant-globe-creative-environment-remix-editable-designView licenseMonstera leaf png heart badge sticker on transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6739867/png-plant-stickerView licenseSubscribe here Instagram post template, editable blob shape badge designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8474763/subscribe-here-instagram-post-template-editable-blob-shape-badge-designView licensePng plant leaf design element Monsterahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3458991/free-illustration-png-planner-sticker-botanicalView licenseBotanical badge organic shape sticker, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926564/botanical-badge-organic-shape-sticker-editable-designView licenseAesthetic botanical memphis png badge sticker on transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6732832/png-aesthetic-stickerView licenseGrowing plant globe, creative environment remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9123456/growing-plant-globe-creative-environment-remix-editable-designView licensePlant leaf png element Monstera obliquahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3459065/free-illustration-png-botanical-bullet-journal-stickerView licenseBeige Monstera leaf instant photo stickerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8548314/beige-monstera-leaf-instant-photo-stickerView licenseMonstera leaf png badge sticker on transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6739876/png-plant-stickerView licenseMinimal beige plant backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8513065/minimal-beige-plant-backgroundView licenseCute flower png pattern badge sticker on transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6739862/png-flower-stickerView licenseMinimal beige plant backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8511790/minimal-beige-plant-backgroundView licenseMonstera leaf png sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/5512366/monstera-leaf-png-sticker-transparent-backgroundView licenseBlue tropical leaf png badge sticker, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9192755/blue-tropical-leaf-png-badge-sticker-editable-designView licenseFlower field png badge sticker on transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6739816/png-flower-stickerView licenseBlue tropical leaf frame background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9192381/blue-tropical-leaf-frame-background-editable-designView licenseWilliam Morris png leaf pattern heart badge sticker on transparent background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6739866/png-sticker-heartView licenseBlue tropical leaf frame background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9192479/blue-tropical-leaf-frame-background-editable-designView licenseWilliam Morris png leaf pattern sticker, hexagon badge on transparent background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6739858/png-sticker-elementView licenseMinimal beige plant iPhone wallpaperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8508086/minimal-beige-plant-iphone-wallpaperView licenseWilliam Morris png leaf pattern arc badge sticker on transparent background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6738048/png-sticker-elementView licenseGray botanical product display background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10162757/gray-botanical-product-display-background-editable-designView licenseHouseplant monstera png plant lover stickerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3588607/free-illustration-png-botanical-bullet-journal-sticker-clip-artView licenseMinimal botanical product display background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10160833/minimal-botanical-product-display-background-editable-designView licenseExotic tropical png pattern badge sticker on transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6739752/png-plant-flowerView licensePoster mockup, aesthetic pink gradient designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7377765/poster-mockup-aesthetic-pink-gradient-designView licensePNG monstera leaf sticker botanical illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3853769/png-monstera-leaf-sticker-botanical-illustrationView licenseMonstera leaf aesthetic product backdrophttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12796095/monstera-leaf-aesthetic-product-backdropView licenseLeaf png sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/5505674/leaf-png-sticker-transparent-backgroundView licenseEditable ink brush stoke design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15701357/editable-ink-brush-stoke-design-element-setView licensePNG monstera leaf sticker plant botanical illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3853885/illustration-png-sticker-greenView license