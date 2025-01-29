Edit ImageCropChim 5SaveSaveEdit Imagesticker hexagongreen shapehexagon greentransparent pngpngleafplantstickerMonstera leaf png sticker, hexagon badge on transparent backgroundMorePremium imageInfoPNGLow Resolution 800 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4000 x 4000 pxView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarPng dewdrop on a leaf hexagonal sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9242715/png-dewdrop-leaf-hexagonal-sticker-transparent-backgroundView licenseMonstera leaf png starburst badge sticker on transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6740714/png-plant-stickerView licenseNatural resources png hexagonal sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9238786/natural-resources-png-hexagonal-sticker-transparent-backgroundView licenseMonstera leaf png arc badge sticker on transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6738053/png-plant-stickerView licenseBeautiful greenery png hexagonal sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9239525/beautiful-greenery-png-hexagonal-sticker-transparent-backgroundView licenseMonstera leaf png badge sticker on transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6739714/png-plant-stickerView licenseWatering vegetables png hexagonal sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9239324/watering-vegetables-png-hexagonal-sticker-transparent-backgroundView licenseMonstera leaf png heart badge sticker on transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6739867/png-plant-stickerView licenseHexagonal gold frame, editable leaf designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9743020/hexagonal-gold-frame-editable-leaf-designView licenseWilliam Morris png leaf pattern sticker, hexagon badge on transparent background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6739858/png-sticker-elementView licenseHexagonal gold frame, editable leaf designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9745202/hexagonal-gold-frame-editable-leaf-designView licensePng plant leaf design element Monsterahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3458991/free-illustration-png-planner-sticker-botanicalView licenseHexagonal gold frame, editable leaf designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9743054/hexagonal-gold-frame-editable-leaf-designView licensePlant leaf png element Monstera obliquahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3459065/free-illustration-png-botanical-bullet-journal-stickerView licenseHexagonal gold frame png element, editable leaf designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9971504/hexagonal-gold-frame-png-element-editable-leaf-designView licenseMonstera leaf png badge sticker on transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6739876/png-plant-stickerView licenseHexagonal gold frame, editable leaf designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9828231/hexagonal-gold-frame-editable-leaf-designView licenseWilliam Morris png leaf pattern badge sticker on transparent background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6739789/png-sticker-elementView licenseHexagonal gold frame png element, editable leaf designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9971599/hexagonal-gold-frame-png-element-editable-leaf-designView licenseWilliam Morris png leaf pattern heart badge sticker on transparent background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6739866/png-sticker-heartView licenseWaterfall landscape png hexagonal sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9239598/waterfall-landscape-png-hexagonal-sticker-transparent-backgroundView licenseAesthetic botanical memphis png sticker, hexagon badge on transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6732782/png-aesthetic-stickerView licenseHexagonal gold frame, editable leaf designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9971459/hexagonal-gold-frame-editable-leaf-designView licenseAesthetic botanical memphis png sticker, hexagon badge on transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6732822/png-aesthetic-stickerView licenseHexagonal gold frame, editable leaf designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9745200/hexagonal-gold-frame-editable-leaf-designView licenseWilliam Morris png leaf pattern arc badge sticker on transparent background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6738048/png-sticker-elementView licenseGardening activity png hexagonal sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9238324/gardening-activity-png-hexagonal-sticker-transparent-backgroundView licenseHouseplant monstera png plant lover stickerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3588607/free-illustration-png-botanical-bullet-journal-sticker-clip-artView licenseHexagonal gold frame png element, editable leaf designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9971590/hexagonal-gold-frame-png-element-editable-leaf-designView licenseLeaf png sticker, cute botanical, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/5233013/png-sticker-aesthetic-leafView licenseHexagonal gold frame, editable leaf designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9971460/hexagonal-gold-frame-editable-leaf-designView licensePNG monstera leaf sticker botanical illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3853769/png-monstera-leaf-sticker-botanical-illustrationView licenseHexagonal gold frame, editable leaf designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9828052/hexagonal-gold-frame-editable-leaf-designView licenseLeaf png sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/5505674/leaf-png-sticker-transparent-backgroundView licenseHexagonal gold frame png element, editable leaf designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9971591/hexagonal-gold-frame-png-element-editable-leaf-designView licenseMonstera leaf png sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/5512366/monstera-leaf-png-sticker-transparent-backgroundView licenseHexagonal gold frame, editable leaf designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9828044/hexagonal-gold-frame-editable-leaf-designView licensePNG monstera leaf sticker plant botanical illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3853885/illustration-png-sticker-greenView licenseHexagonal gold frame, editable leaf designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9828249/hexagonal-gold-frame-editable-leaf-designView licenseWilliam Morris png leaf pattern badge sticker on transparent background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6739875/png-sticker-elementView license