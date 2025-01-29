Edit ImageCropTang48SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage stampsstampvintage aestheticwatercolor clipartephemerapostage stampblue clipartvintage stamp pngPNG watercolor postage stamp, aesthetic floral collage element, transparent backgroundMorePremium imageInfoPNGLow Resolution 800 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3000 x 3000 pxView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarVintage blue rose postal, editable collage element designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8909603/vintage-blue-rose-postal-editable-collage-element-designView licenseWatercolor floral postage stamp, aesthetic botanical collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6739980/psd-aesthetic-flowers-stickerView licenseAesthetic blue rose postal, editable collage element designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8879952/aesthetic-blue-rose-postal-editable-collage-element-designView licenseAesthetic watercolor floral postage stamp, aesthetic botanical illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6740079/image-aesthetic-flowers-watercolorView licenseVintage envelope sticker, editable blue rose letter designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8878377/vintage-envelope-sticker-editable-blue-rose-letter-designView licenseAesthetic rose postage stamp, Valentine's flower collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6740015/psd-aesthetic-flowers-stickerView licenseVintage blue rose iPhone wallpaper, editable border collage element designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8909599/vintage-blue-rose-iphone-wallpaper-editable-border-collage-element-designView licenseWatercolor floral postage stamp, aesthetic botanical collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6739967/psd-aesthetic-flowers-stickerView licenseEditable vintage blue rose border, blue background collage element remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8909074/editable-vintage-blue-rose-border-blue-background-collage-element-remix-designView licenseWatercolor autumn plant postage stamp, aesthetic ephemera collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6744194/psd-aesthetic-sticker-watercolorView licenseVintage blue rose border, editable blue background collage element remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8888238/vintage-blue-rose-border-editable-blue-background-collage-element-remix-designView licenseAesthetic rose postage stamp, Valentine's flower illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6740088/image-aesthetic-flowers-vintageView licenseEditable floral background, vintage blue rose frame collage element remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8885404/png-aesthetic-background-collageView licenseVintage flower postage stamp, botanical collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6739963/psd-aesthetic-flowers-stickerView licenseVintage blue rose iPhone wallpaper, editable border collage element designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8909546/vintage-blue-rose-iphone-wallpaper-editable-border-collage-element-designView licensePNG rose postage stamp, aesthetic flower collage element, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6740082/png-aesthetic-flowersView licenseVintage blue rose frame background, editable collage element remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8888212/vintage-blue-rose-frame-background-editable-collage-element-remix-designView licensePNG watercolor plant postal stamp, aesthetic autumn nature collage element, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6744356/png-plant-aestheticView licenseVintage rose frame, editable blue background collage element remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8884134/vintage-rose-frame-editable-blue-background-collage-element-remix-designView licensePNG watercolor postage stamp, aesthetic floral collage element, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6740034/png-aesthetic-flowersView licenseEditable grid paper, vintage blue rose border collage element remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8903730/editable-grid-paper-vintage-blue-rose-border-collage-element-remix-designView licenseAesthetic flower postage stamp, spring collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6740090/psd-aesthetic-flowers-stickerView licenseEditable blue rose frame, editable background collage element remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8909515/editable-blue-rose-frame-editable-background-collage-element-remix-designView licenseVintage collage with retro elements: torn paper, stamp, and a cute dog illustration designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22798808/image-background-transparent-pngView licenseEditable blue background, vintage rose collage element remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8909573/editable-blue-background-vintage-rose-collage-element-remix-designView licenseWatercolor winter plant postage stamp, aesthetic ephemera collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6744247/psd-aesthetic-sticker-watercolorView licenseEditable blue background, vintage rose collage element remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8887163/editable-blue-background-vintage-rose-collage-element-remix-designView licenseVintage flower postage stamp, spring collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6739952/psd-aesthetic-flowers-stickerView licenseVintage blue rose postal, editable background collage element remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8909601/vintage-blue-rose-postal-editable-background-collage-element-remix-designView licensePNG flower postage stamp, aesthetic spring collage element, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6739971/png-aesthetic-flowersView licenseVintage rose torn paper border, editable blue background collage element remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8909071/png-aesthetic-background-collageView licenseEgyptian lotus postage stamp, flower collage element, Pierre Joseph Redouté's famous artwork psd, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6739946/psd-aesthetic-flowers-stickerView licenseVintage blue rose grid paper, editable note collage element remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8887032/vintage-blue-rose-grid-paper-editable-note-collage-element-remix-designView licenseAesthetic flower postage stamp, spring collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6739994/psd-aesthetic-flowers-stickerView licenseEditable blue rose mobile wallpaper, vintage collage element designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8909567/editable-blue-rose-mobile-wallpaper-vintage-collage-element-designView licensePNG flower postage stamp, aesthetic spring collage element, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6740073/png-aesthetic-flowersView licenseVintage blue rose postal background, editable collage element remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8888220/vintage-blue-rose-postal-background-editable-collage-element-remix-designView licensePNG watercolor plant postal stamp, aesthetic winter nature collage element, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6744413/png-plant-aestheticView licenseEditable vintage rose postal, blue collage element designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8903710/editable-vintage-rose-postal-blue-collage-element-designView licenseAesthetic floral postage stamp, purple beardtongues flower collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6739991/psd-aesthetic-flowers-stickerView license