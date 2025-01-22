Edit ImageCropTang54SaveSaveEdit Imagepostage stampstampephemerapostage stamp pngfloralvintage illustrationsflower pngyellow pink floral illustrationPNG flower postage stamp, aesthetic spring collage element, transparent backgroundMorePremium imageOriginal ArtInfoThis design contains original artwork.PNGLow Resolution 800 x 571 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3000 x 2142 pxView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarFlower postage stamp mockup element, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8634766/flower-postage-stamp-mockup-element-customizable-designView licenseAesthetic flower postage stamp, spring collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6739994/psd-aesthetic-flowers-stickerView licenseFlower postage stamp mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8638637/flower-postage-stamp-mockup-editable-designView licenseAesthetic flower postage stamp, spring collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6740090/psd-aesthetic-flowers-stickerView licenseEditable vintage paper collage element design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15278736/editable-vintage-paper-collage-element-design-setView licenseVintage flower postage stamp, spring collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6739952/psd-aesthetic-flowers-stickerView licenseFlower postage stamp mockup element, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8635267/flower-postage-stamp-mockup-element-customizable-designView licenseWatercolor floral postage stamp, aesthetic botanical collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6739967/psd-aesthetic-flowers-stickerView licenseEditable ephemera envelope element png, aesthetic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081844/editable-ephemera-envelope-element-png-aesthetic-designView licenseAesthetic floral postage stamp, wisteria flower collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6740093/psd-aesthetic-flowers-stickerView licensePostage stamp mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10109135/postage-stamp-mockup-editable-designView licenseAesthetic cactus postage stamp, ephemera botanical, collage element psd, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6744175/psd-plant-aesthetic-flowerView licenseEditable vintage collage design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15492398/editable-vintage-collage-design-element-setView licenseVintage lotus postage stamp, flower collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6744404/psd-aesthetic-flowers-stickerView licensePNG ripped paper mockup element, vintage postage stamp, flower from William van Leen artwork, transparent background.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9255938/png-cents-beige-bloomView licensePNG flower postage stamp, aesthetic spring collage element, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6739971/png-aesthetic-flowersView licenseEditable vintage collage design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15492801/editable-vintage-collage-design-element-setView licenseVintage floral postage stamp, cherry blossom collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6739957/psd-aesthetic-flowers-stickerView licenseFlower postage stamp mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8715954/flower-postage-stamp-mockup-editable-designView licenseWatercolor plant postage stamp, aesthetic ephemera collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6740753/psd-aesthetic-sticker-watercolorView licenseAesthetic vintage lady in mirror collage elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8548525/aesthetic-vintage-lady-mirror-collage-elementView licenseWatercolor floral postage stamp, aesthetic botanical collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6739980/psd-aesthetic-flowers-stickerView licensePostage stamp mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10109157/postage-stamp-mockup-editable-designView licenseWatercolor plant postage stamp, aesthetic ephemera collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6740760/psd-aesthetic-sticker-watercolorView licenseEditable vintage collage design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15492504/editable-vintage-collage-design-element-setView licenseVintage water lily postage stamp illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6744224/vintage-water-lily-postage-stamp-illustrationView licenseVintage collage with a dog in a yellow coat, featuring retro elements and text editable template designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22769185/image-background-transparent-pngView licenseAesthetic cactus postage stamp, botanical, collage element psd, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6744188/psd-plant-aesthetic-flowerView licenseCharming vintage collage elements, editable element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16496185/charming-vintage-collage-elements-editable-element-setView licenseAesthetic rose postage stamp, Valentine's flower collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6739966/psd-aesthetic-flowers-stickerView licensePink vintage women ephemera collage sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8114302/pink-vintage-women-ephemera-collage-setView licenseAesthetic floral postage stamp, blanket flower collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6740010/psd-aesthetic-flowers-stickerView licensePurple ephemera background, vintage lady mixed media illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8042271/purple-ephemera-background-vintage-lady-mixed-media-illustrationView licenseAesthetic floral postage stamp, purple beardtongues flower collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6739991/psd-aesthetic-flowers-stickerView licenseFlower lady ephemera remix illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7818822/flower-lady-ephemera-remix-illustration-editable-designView licenseAesthetic floral postage stamp, pink flower collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6739951/psd-aesthetic-flowers-stickerView licenseEphemera envelope, editable paper collage remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082464/ephemera-envelope-editable-paper-collage-remix-designView licenseAesthetic floral postage stamp, white lily collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6739954/psd-aesthetic-flowers-stickerView licenseEditable vintage collage design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15492612/editable-vintage-collage-design-element-setView licenseAesthetic cactus postage stamp, ephemera botanical, collage element psd, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6744272/psd-plant-aesthetic-flowerView license