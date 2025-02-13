Edit ImageCropTang15SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage flowervintage purpleflowersaestheticstickerpostage stampvintagedesignAesthetic flower postage stamp, spring collage element psdMorePremium imageInfoPSDJPEGPSD 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 1200 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEditable vintage paper collage element design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15278736/editable-vintage-paper-collage-element-design-setView licenseAesthetic flower postage stamp, spring collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6739994/psd-aesthetic-flowers-stickerView licensevintage bullet journal set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15110044/vintage-bullet-journal-set-editable-design-elementView licenseVintage flower postage stamp, spring collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6739952/psd-aesthetic-flowers-stickerView licenseFlower postage stamp mockup element, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8635267/flower-postage-stamp-mockup-element-customizable-designView licenseAesthetic floral postage stamp, purple beardtongues flower collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6739991/psd-aesthetic-flowers-stickerView licenseVintage postage stamp element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14992467/vintage-postage-stamp-element-editable-design-setView licenseAesthetic flower postage stamp, spring collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6739984/psd-aesthetic-flowers-stickerView licenseVintage postage stamp element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14992466/vintage-postage-stamp-element-editable-design-setView licenseVintage flower postage stamp, botanical collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6739963/psd-aesthetic-flowers-stickerView licenseFlower postage stamp mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8715954/flower-postage-stamp-mockup-editable-designView licenseAesthetic floral postage stamp, pink flower collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6739951/psd-aesthetic-flowers-stickerView licenseVintage stamp collage featuring floral designs and botanical illustrations editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22392326/image-paper-aesthetic-artView licenseAesthetic floral postage stamp, wisteria flower collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6740093/psd-aesthetic-flowers-stickerView licenseVintage stamp collage with floral, animal, and travel themes on a gray background editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22392049/image-paper-aesthetic-collageView licenseVintage water lily postage stamp illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6744224/vintage-water-lily-postage-stamp-illustrationView licenseVintage postage stamp element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14992093/vintage-postage-stamp-element-editable-design-setView licenseWatercolor plant postage stamp, aesthetic ephemera collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6740760/psd-aesthetic-sticker-watercolorView licensevintage bullet journal set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15110025/vintage-bullet-journal-set-editable-design-elementView licenseWatercolor plant postage stamp, aesthetic ephemera collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6740753/psd-aesthetic-sticker-watercolorView licensevintage bullet journal set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15110034/vintage-bullet-journal-set-editable-design-elementView licenseWatercolor floral postage stamp, aesthetic botanical collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6739980/psd-aesthetic-flowers-stickerView licenseEditable vintage postage stamps mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11221779/editable-vintage-postage-stamps-mockupView licenseAesthetic floral postage stamp, white lily collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6739954/psd-aesthetic-flowers-stickerView licenseVintage postage stamp element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994114/vintage-postage-stamp-element-editable-design-setView licenseVintage floral postage stamp, cherry blossom collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6739957/psd-aesthetic-flowers-stickerView licensePurple ephemera background, vintage lady mixed media illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8042271/purple-ephemera-background-vintage-lady-mixed-media-illustrationView licenseWatercolor floral postage stamp, aesthetic botanical collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6739967/psd-aesthetic-flowers-stickerView licensevintage bullet journal set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15110036/vintage-bullet-journal-set-editable-design-elementView licenseAesthetic cactus postage stamp, ephemera botanical, collage element psd, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6744175/psd-plant-aesthetic-flowerView licensevintage bullet journal set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15110030/vintage-bullet-journal-set-editable-design-elementView licenseVintage lotus postage stamp, flower collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6744404/psd-aesthetic-flowers-stickerView licenseVintage ephemera women set, aesthetic designshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8010139/vintage-ephemera-women-set-aesthetic-designsView licenseAesthetic rose postage stamp, Valentine's flower collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6739966/psd-aesthetic-flowers-stickerView licenseVintage floral stamp collage on a beige background, featuring botanical designs editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22391841/image-paper-aesthetic-collageView licenseAesthetic cactus postage stamp, botanical, collage element psd, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6744188/psd-plant-aesthetic-flowerView licenseVintage postage stamp element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14991733/vintage-postage-stamp-element-editable-design-setView licenseSpring flower postage stamp illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6740001/spring-flower-postage-stamp-illustrationView licenseVintage postage stamp element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14993465/vintage-postage-stamp-element-editable-design-setView licenseAesthetic floral postage stamp, blanket flower collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6740010/psd-aesthetic-flowers-stickerView license