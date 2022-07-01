https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6742037Edit ImageRemix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designsPng lion sticker, wildlife vintage illustration, transparent backgroundMorePremiumInfoView personal and business licenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 857 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1071 pxBest Quality PNG 1700 x 1214 pxEdit ImageCompatible with :MonthlyYearlySave 50%Get PremiumProfessional design resources and creative toolsfromfrom$6.50/mo$78 billed yearlyUnlimited downloadsAd-free experienceUnlock millions of creative assets and our entire Creative Studio of editable templates, mockups and design toolsBuy NowFreeFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin Free