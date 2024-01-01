rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6742891
Rice bowl png sticker, Japanese food illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Rice bowl png sticker, Japanese food illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image

More

Rice bowl png sticker, Japanese food illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image

View public domain image source here

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

Vectors can scale to any size.
Compatible with :

More file types

  • Rice bowl clipart, Japanese food illustration vector. Free public domain CC0 image
    Original
  • Rice bowl clipart, Japanese food illustration psd. Free public domain CC0 image
    Original
  • Rice bowl, Japanese food illustration. Free public domain CC0 image
    Original