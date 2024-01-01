rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6743056
Palm png sticker, botanical illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Palm png sticker, botanical illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image

More

Palm png sticker, botanical illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image

View public domain image source here

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

Compatible with :

More file types

  • Palm clipart, botanical illustration vector. Free public domain CC0 image
    Original
  • Palm clipart, botanical illustration psd. Free public domain CC0 image
    Original
  • Palm illustration. Free public domain CC0 image
    Original