rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6743705
Fist hand png sticker, gesture illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Fist hand png sticker, gesture illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image

More

Fist hand png sticker, gesture illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image

View public domain image source here

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

Vectors can scale to any size.
Compatible with :

More file types

  • Fist hand clipart, gesture illustration vector. Free public domain CC0 image
    Original
  • Fist hand clipart, gesture illustration psd. Free public domain CC0 image
    Original
  • Fist hand illustration. Free public domain CC0 image
    Original