https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6743872Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMake it Yours.Remix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designsPng balance scales sticker, vintage illustration on ripped paper, transparent backgroundMorePng balance scales sticker, vintage illustration on ripped paper, transparent backgroundMorePremiumInfoView personal and business licensePNGSmall PNG 1200 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 2800 x 2800 pxCompatible with :