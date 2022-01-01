https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6744212Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAesthetic floral postage stamp, tiger lily flower collage element psdMorePremiumID : 6744212View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 4000 x 2800 px | 300 dpi | 103.96 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 840 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2450 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4000 x 2800 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Aesthetic floral postage stamp, tiger lily flower collage element psdMore