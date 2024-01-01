https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6746183Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextHouse png crayon drawing sticker, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 imageMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 6746183View CC0 LicensePNGSVGSmall PNG 1200 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 4000 x 3999 pxSVG | 85 KBVectors can scale to any size.Free DownloadCompatible with :House png crayon drawing sticker, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 imageMore