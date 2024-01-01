rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6749819
Floral frame png sticker, vintage illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Floral frame png sticker, vintage illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

View public domain image source here

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
6749819

View CC0 License

Compatible with :

Floral frame png sticker, vintage illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

More