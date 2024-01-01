rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6749832
Christmas bell divider png sticker, vintage illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Christmas bell divider png sticker, vintage illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

View public domain image source here

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
6749832

View CC0 License

Vectors can scale to any size.
Compatible with :

Christmas bell divider png sticker, vintage illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

More