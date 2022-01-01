https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6750109Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPng Hiroaki Takahashi's Mount Fuji border sticker, transparent background remixed by rawpixel MorePremiumID : 6750109View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 450 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 563 pxBest Quality PNG 4000 x 1500 pxCompatible with :Png Hiroaki Takahashi's Mount Fuji border sticker, transparent background remixed by rawpixel More