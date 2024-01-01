rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6754225
Santa sleigh clipart, Christmas illustration psd. Free public domain CC0 image.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Santa sleigh clipart, Christmas illustration psd. Free public domain CC0 image.

View public domain image source here

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
6754225

View CC0 License

Vectors can scale to any size.
Compatible with :

Santa sleigh clipart, Christmas illustration psd. Free public domain CC0 image.

More