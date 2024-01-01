rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6754391
Knife png sticker illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Knife png sticker illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
6754391

View CC0 License

Vectors can scale to any size.
Compatible with :

Knife png sticker illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

More