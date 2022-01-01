https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6754581Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPng sleeping angel statue sticker, sculpture ripped paper, transparent backgroundMorePremiumID : 6754581View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1175 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1468 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 3541 x 3617 pxCompatible with :Png sleeping angel statue sticker, sculpture ripped paper, transparent backgroundMore