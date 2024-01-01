https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6755407Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextElephant ear png sticker house plant illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 6755407View CC0 LicensePNGSVGSmall PNG 1200 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 4000 x 4000 pxSVG | 110.7 KBVectors can scale to any size.Free DownloadCompatible with :Elephant ear png sticker house plant illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.More