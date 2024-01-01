rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6755555
Clover png sticker leaf illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Clover png sticker leaf illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

View public domain image source here

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
6755555

View CC0 License

Compatible with :

Clover png sticker leaf illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

More