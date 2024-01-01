rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6756038
Retro beach frame png sticker, vintage illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Retro beach frame png sticker, vintage illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

View public domain image source here

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
6756038

View CC0 License

Vectors can scale to any size.
Compatible with :

Retro beach frame png sticker, vintage illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

More