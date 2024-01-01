rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6757390
Grabbing coins clipart, hand gesture illustration vector. Free public domain CC0 image.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Grabbing coins clipart, hand gesture illustration vector. Free public domain CC0 image.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
6757390

View CC0 License

Vectors can scale to any size.
Vectors can scale to any size.
Compatible with :

Grabbing coins clipart, hand gesture illustration vector. Free public domain CC0 image.

More