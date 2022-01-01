https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6757460Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMaple leaf png ripped paper sticker, botanical graphic, transparent backgroundMorePremiumID : 6757460View personal and business license PNGSocial Media PNG 1080 x 1080 pxInstagram Post PNG 1080 x 1080 pxFacebook Post PNG 1080 x 1080 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 2909 x 2909 pxCompatible with :Maple leaf png ripped paper sticker, botanical graphic, transparent backgroundMore