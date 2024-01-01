https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6759686Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPng comic moving effect sticker, black and white illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 6759686View CC0 LicensePNGSVGSmall PNG 1200 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 4000 x 4000 pxSVG | 853 BVectors can scale to any size.Free DownloadCompatible with :Png comic moving effect sticker, black and white illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.More