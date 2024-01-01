https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6759956Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBook stack png sticker, black and white illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 6759956View CC0 LicensePNGSVGSmall PNG 857 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1072 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 2858 x 4000 pxSVG | 12.54 KBVectors can scale to any size.Free DownloadCompatible with :Book stack png sticker, black and white illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.More