https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6761121Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPng Monet's Woman in the Garden border sticker, transparent background remixed by rawpixel MorePremiumID : 6761121View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 522 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 652 pxBest Quality PNG 5000 x 2174 pxCompatible with :Png Monet's Woman in the Garden border sticker, transparent background remixed by rawpixel More