https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6761122Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPng Woman in the Garden sticker, Monet's famous painting, transparent background remixed by rawpixel MorePremiumID : 6761122View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 800 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1000 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 1862 x 2794 pxCompatible with :Png Woman in the Garden sticker, Monet's famous painting, transparent background remixed by rawpixel More