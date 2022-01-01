https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6761851Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextEducation word, ripped paper typography psdMorePremiumID : 6761851View personal and business license PSDJPEGPSD 5000 x 3333 px | 300 dpi | 170.38 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5000 x 3333 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Caveat by Impallari TypeDownload Caveat fontJust Another Hand by AstigmaticDownload Just Another Hand fontShadows Into Light Two by Kimberly GesweinDownload Shadows Into Light Two fontSriracha by Cadson DemakDownload Sriracha fontDownload AllEducation word, ripped paper typography psdMore