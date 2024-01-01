https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6771295Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextLettuce collage element, cute illustration vector. Free public domain CC0 image.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 6771295View CC0 LicenseVectorSVGEPS | 3.17 MBVectors can scale to any size.SVG | 26.7 KBVectors can scale to any size.Free DownloadCompatible with :Lettuce collage element, cute illustration vector. Free public domain CC0 image.More