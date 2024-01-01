https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6772435Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSilhouette city png sticker, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 6772435View CC0 LicensePNGSVGSmall PNG 1200 x 400 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 500 pxBest Quality PNG 5001 x 1667 pxSVG | 26.7 KBVectors can scale to any size.Free DownloadCompatible with :Silhouette city png sticker, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.More