rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6772579
Betty boop png sticker, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Betty boop png sticker, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

View public domain image source here

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
6772579

View CC0 License

Editorial use only
Vectors can scale to any size.
Compatible with :

Betty boop png sticker, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

More