rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6772779
Paper doll png sticker, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Paper doll png sticker, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
6772779

View CC0 License

Vectors can scale to any size.
Compatible with :

Paper doll png sticker, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

More