rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6780240
Chocolate cupcake png sticker, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Chocolate cupcake png sticker, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

View public domain image source here

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
6780240

View CC0 License

Compatible with :

Chocolate cupcake png sticker, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

More