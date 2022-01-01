https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6791628Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextRed fingerprint sticker, biometrics technology isolated image psdMorePremiumID : 6791628View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 2032 x 2844 px | 300 dpi | 69.93 MBPortrait Card 5 x 7" JPEG 1429 x 1999 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2032 x 2844 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Red fingerprint sticker, biometrics technology isolated image psdMore