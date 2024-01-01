https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6791651Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextLeaf frame png sticker, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 6791651View CC0 LicensePNGSVGPortrait Card 5 x 7" PNG 1429 x 1999 pxBest Quality PNG 2858 x 4000 pxSVG | 27.34 KBVectors can scale to any size.Free DownloadCompatible with :Leaf frame png sticker, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.More